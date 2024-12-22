EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - A man from Maryville faces seven total felonies in two cases for a string of retail thefts at the Glen Carbon Lowe’s and Edwardsville Target. Among the items stolen are two Christmas trees, holiday decorations, a fireplace, and much more before he tried to flee from police.

Christopher J. Ottensmeyer, 48, of Maryville, was charged on Dec. 16, 2024 with six counts of retail theft over $300, each Class 3 felonies. Each of the offenses in the first case were committed at the same Lowe’s location at 159 Whistle Stop Drive in Glen Carbon.

On Nov. 18, 2024, Ottensmeyer allegedly stole 12 boxes of Quickstop laminate wood plank flooring. Four days later on Nov. 22, he stole another 12 boxes of the same type of flooring and a Marshalltown flooring cutter.

The next day on Nov. 23, he reportedly stole a Blackstone grill, three boxes of pathway marker lights, a 5-foot white Christmas Tree, a 4-foot piece of LED neon holiday decor, and a “Holiday Living 4-foot pop-up Santa,” according to court documents.

A week later on Nov. 30, Ottensmeyer returned to the same Lowe’s to steal a Roth 51-inch fireplace and two Utilitech space heaters. The next day on Dec. 1, he stole another Blackstone grill.

On Dec. 5, Ottensmeyer stole three more boxes of pathway lights, a DeWalt propane heater, another space heater, a faux stone mantel and another Christmas tree measuring 7.5 feet.

In a separate but related case filed against Ottensmeyer on Dec. 16, 2024, he was charged once again with a Class 3 felony count of retail theft over $300, as well as fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

In the second case, he reportedly stole an air fryer and two vacuum cleaners from the Target at 2350 Troy Road in Edwardsville shortly before fleeing from police.

A petition was filed to deny Ottensmeyer’s pretrial release, describing the circumstances leading up to his arrest between both retail theft cases.

“Video confirmed that the defendant was the individual who committed these retail thefts on all six occasions between Nov. 18, 2024 and Dec. 5, 2024.,” the petition states of the Glen Carbon thefts.

When Maryville police officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle associated with Ottensmeyer, he “fled on foot from the traffic stop.” Over a week later on Dec. 14, 2024, Ottensmeyer “was identified in a Retail Theft Over $300 at Target in Edwardsville.”

“Edwardsville police officers attempted to stop the defendant and he fled, driving through the parking lot of Target in a dangerous manner and parking in front of the business and running into the store,” the petition continues.

“Officers pursued and defendant continued to flee on foot, eventually exiting through a fire exit and into a residential neighborhood. Defendant was located hiding in a wooded area. Video confirmed defendant was the person who stole in excess of $500 in goods from the business, which were recovered from the defendant's vehicle.”

Ottensmeyer has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995, including several prior charges of theft, retail theft, residential burglary, probation violations, and more. A Detention order was filed granting the state’s petition to keep Ottensmeyer detained, stating he “fled from law enforcement in both pending cases” and “has a long history of felony convictions and violations of probation.”

The first case against Ottensmeyer was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department, while the second was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

