



GRANITE CITY – Local authorities have charged residents of Maryville and Frisco, Texas in separate cases of domestic battery filed in Madison County.

Anais C. Elliott, 33, of Frisco, Texas, was charged on Aug. 25, 2025 with one count each of aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Aug. 24, 2025, Elliott allegedly struck one victim, a household or family member of Elliott’s, about the head and face with her hands before cutting another victim’s arm with a knife.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Elliott’s pretrial release from custody in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department.

According to the petition, Elliott became angry with the first victim while drinking and struck him about the face and head before the second victim attempted to intervene. Elliott then reportedly cut the second victim’s arm as they were trying to stop the battery.

Officers later located the knife and, according to the petition, Elliott “can be heard in the background of the 911 stating that she intended to cut the victim.”

The state’s petition was later denied, with a Release Order granting Elliott release from custody pending trial. Among the conditions of her release, she has been ordered to have no contact with either victim from this case and shall not enter or remain on the premises of a residence in Granite City.

A man from Maryville was also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery in a separate case filed on Aug. 22, 2025. Joseph R. McCulloch, 23, of Maryville, was additionally charged with a Class 4 felony count of electronic harassment.

McCulloch allegedly sent text messages to the victim threatening to kill them or any member of the victim’s family on July 9, 2025. He also reportedly struck the same victim in the face, knocking them to the ground.

The Maryville Police Department presented the case against McCulloch, who was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions. Among the additional conditions imposed on his release are that he have no contact with the victim from this case, remain at least 500 feet away from them, and refrain from entering or remaining on the premises of a Bunker Hill residence.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

