MARYVILLE, Ill. — Jeffrey Fields, 59, of Maryville, has been identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, Sept. 18, 2025, in Fairmont City, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Sept. 18, in the 1900 block of Collinsville Road when Fields’ vehicle struck a support column for a train trestle, the coroner’s office reported.

There were no witnesses to the crash; a passerby discovered the wreckage and alerted police.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene.

Teat Funeral Home in Fairview Heights is in charge of arrangements for Jeffrey Fields. The obituary for Fields at Ignite Ministries and Fellowship Church is linked below:

https://metroeaststar.com/2025/09/18/jeffrey-fields/

