EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Maryville man pleaded guilty today for his role in a 2015 fatal motor-vehicle accident on Northbound I-55 in Madison County. Steven L. Willis (d.o.b. 07/02/77) pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death. At 8 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2015, the Illinois State Police were dispatched to the fatal accident that occurred at Mile Marker 16.0 on Northbound I-55. Samantha S. Miller, 27, was killed when Willis's 2014 Chevrolet truck struck and killed her. Investigators believe that Miller had pulled over to the side of the road when her vehicle, a Mitsubishi, had broken down. Miller, who was with her three children, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. "This was a terrible tragedy for the victim and her family and loved ones, I pray that we can provide some measure of healing for them by bringing this defendant to justice," said State's Attorney Gibbons. Gibbons also thanked his prosecutors, and those individuals who responded to the crash scene including the Illinois State Police, the Coroner's Office and emergency medical personnel. Willis pleaded guilty this morning to one count of Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death, a Class 2 Felony. He will remain released on bond until he is sentenced by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. He faces a sentence ranging from 3-14 years in prison, and will be required to serve 85% of his sentence.