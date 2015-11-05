Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identity of a motorist who died following a single car crash Wednesday evening as Steven R. Atteberry, 68, of Maryville, IL.

Atteberry was westbound on Interstate 270 when his vehicle left the roadway on the Illinois 157 off ramp and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:10 p.m. (November 4, 2015) by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford. The incident was first reported to 9-1-1 at 4:40 p.m.

The decedent suffered multiple traumatic injuries. The decedent was seat-belted and airbags deployed at the time of the crash. Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The death remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police as well.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Irwin Chapel of Granite City, Illinois.