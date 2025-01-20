MARYVILLE - The Maryville Kiwanis Club is thriving as 2025 begins. Six new members were inducted at the club’s January 15th meeting. According to Wayne White, Membership Chair, the club members have been intentional in their invitations to prospective members and it has paid off.

White said, “Our club is very active in the community and when prospective members learn about the service projects that our club provides in our community, it is easy for them to want to join.”

The club has one of its service projects coming up in February. Kiwanians will staff the local laundry mat (Sudz Wash) the weekend following Valentine’s Day.

“During those two days (February 15th & 16th), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. we will conduct our annual Loads of Love project,” said Julie Clark, club president. “Kiwanians will greet those utilizing the laundry mat at the door and let them know that the club is paying for their laundry as a Valentine’s gift to them.”

Clark said members feed the machines with quarters and provide the detergent and fabric softener for the patrons. The club also puts together 25 Valentine Bundles. Each bundle contains a bottle of Tide Detergent, a box of Bounce fabric softener and a Pay Day candy bar.

A valentine note is attached saying, “We hope this TIDES you over until your next PAY DAY and puts a BOUNCE in your step.” It is signed, Happy Valentine’s Day from the Maryville Kiwanis Club.

Clark said the club has been doing this for about 8 years now and it is very well received. “It is unbelievable how costly it is for families to do their laundry at the laundry mat,” she said. “This is an annual gift we enjoy providing for those needing to use the laundry facilities.”

Clark said anyone interested in visiting the club should contact her at 618-558-9416. “We would love to have you visit us and learn more about our club,” she said.

