MARYVILLE – The Maryville Kiwanis Club adopted ten area children this year for their Christmas Sharing Program. Thanks to the donation received from the Maryville Police Department’s “No Shave November” Project, Kiwanians were able to shop for these students and deliver the gifts to the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 Office in time for them to receive them for Christmas.

According to Julie Clark, Kiwanis President, the club works on a number of projects with partners in the community throughout the year. “We partner with the Village of Maryville, the Police Department, Fire Department, area churches and other non for profits to provide numerous events and activities for the children in our community,” she said.

Clark said the club is currently conducting a membership drive and encourages anyone interested in becoming a member to contact her. The more hands we have working together the more we will achieve,” said Clark. She may be contacted at 618-558-9416 or at juliedclark@charter.net.

