

MARYVILLE - “Come on out and join the fun at the Maryville Fall Festival,” said Julie Clark, President of the Maryville Kiwanis Club. According to Clark, the highly successful event is a favorite fall festival for those living in Maryville and the surrounding areas. “The only cost to attendees is any food that is purchased through the food trucks,” she said.

“Children really enjoy the free pony rides sponsored by Maryville Ministerial Alliance and the petting zoo sponsored by Allison Bash State Farm,” said Deb Myers-Gaultney, long time treasurer for the Kiwanis Club. “We have free pumpkins, provided by Mayor White, and pumpkin decorating kits for the first 450 children attending”. Other popular attractions include the bounce houses, the firefighter’s open house, and face painting sponsored by Barry Wilson Funeral Home and First National Bank of Waterloo. Most of the local churches and several other organizations will provide games and crafts for the children. Mitchell’s Masterpieces is a new addition this year and will provide free balloon creations for attendees.

The Maryville Parks and Recreation Committee is sponsoring the sixth annual, “Bark in the Park” at the event and is inviting dogs to ask their owners to dress them up in their finest costume for a chance to win a great doggie prize.

Mayor Wayne White, said this event allows families to have a day of fun without cost to them. “With the higher costs these days, some families just can’t afford to participate in certain activities,” he said. “The only cost at the festival is if they wish to buy food from the food trucks.” This year the following food trucks will be at the Festival: Spud Shack, SoulFull, Takozz and Cake Pop. The Maryville Police Association will be selling drinks this year to complete the dining experience.

According to Clark, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October the 18th and will take place at the Maryville Firemen’s Park located at 300 N. Donk Avenue in Maryville. Clark said members of the Kiwanis Club will be on hand to assist festival attendees and help with games and crafts.

For questions regarding the event, please contact Julie Clark at 618-558-9416.

