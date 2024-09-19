MARYVILLE – Quick action by Maryville and Glen Carbon firefighters on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, prevented potential fire problems at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Firefighters responded to a call at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday and contained smoke in a single room, thanks to their swift efforts.

Maryville Fire Chief Doug Dankenbring praised the firefighters' rapid response. "It was quick recognition and quick mitigation," he said. "Everything fell into place. We arrived within four minutes of the dispatch."

The incident began when a construction worker, who had entered the building, noticed an electrical burning smell. The worker identified the affected room, closed the door to contain the smoke, evacuated the building, and called 911. The first fire engine arrived within four minutes, guided by the construction worker and law enforcement to the affected room. The fire chief also praised the construction worker for his efforts in helping clear the building.

Firefighters discovered that an electrical malfunction in a light fixture was possibly the source of the smoke. The closed doors kept the smoke contained, and the firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

"I am very proud of how fast they responded, recognized the situation, and mitigated it," Dankenbring said. "Had it not been for that construction worker who smelled the burning and found the affected room, who knows how far the fire could have spread."

The situation was resolved within an hour, and the building was saved from significant damage. The swift response by both Maryville and Glen Carbon firefighters ensured that the smoke did not develop into a larger fire.

