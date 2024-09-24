COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville School District announced on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, that Maryville Elementary Named 2024 National Blue Ribbon School Collinsville, Illinois – September 23, 2024 – Maryville Elementary School (Maryville, IL) has been named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. Maryville Elementary is one of 18 schools in the State of Illinois, and only 356 schools nationwide, chosen for this prestigious honor.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools designation highlights schools that excel in academic performance or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps among different student groups.

"The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

“I’m very happy for all of our students, families and staff. They are always willing to play an active role in supporting our school,” said Maryville Principal Doug Kirk. “Our strong PTA and community stakeholders have helped create a cohesive learning community in Maryville.”

"I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff, students and families at Maryville Elementary. Their commitment to high achievement and fostering social and emotional growth in students is truly commendable,” said Collinsville Community Unit School District #10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich, “Being named a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School is a testament to their collective efforts, and we are thrilled to see them receive this well-deserved recognition."

The Department recognizes all schools based on student performance data including assessment results, student subgroup performance and graduation rates. Maryville is recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School. These schools are among the top performers in their state as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. (more) CUSD 10 Press Release/Maryville is National Blue Ribbon School/September 23, 2024.

The Department of Education invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schoolsare nominated by the Council for American Private Education. Each nominated school submits a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family and community involvement.

In the announcement of this year’s honorees, the Department of Education said, “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities and educators is a key component of their success.”

A National Blue Ribbon School award flag displayed in a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized emblem of exceptional teaching and learning.

These schools serve as models of effective and innovative practices for educators across the nation.

Maryville Elementary School is a PreK to 4th Grade school in Collinsville Community Unit School District #10. Collinsville CUSD10 comprises 12 schools, serving 6,100+ students PreK-12 in Madison & St. Clair Counties in southwestern Illinois.

