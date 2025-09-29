MARYVILLE - Maryville Christian School has welcomed back alumna McKayla Hendrick as part of its teaching staff, where she now educates students in sixth-grade social studies and seventh-grade Bible.

Hendrick, a 2020 graduate of Maryville Christian School, returned to her alma mater after earning a degree in History and Secondary Education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

In her second year of teaching at Maryville Christian School, Hendrick expressed appreciation for the community that shaped her experience as a student.

“When I was a student at MCS, my favorite thing was the family-like community I experienced and the care and intention I received from my teachers. It’s what inspired me to become a teacher myself!” she said.

Hendrick described her current role as a privilege, and said: “I feel both blessed and privileged that I now get to continue experiencing the care and community of MCS as a staff member.”