MARYVILLE, IL. - Maryville Christian School’s volleyball team secured a 2-0 victory over Metro East Lutheran High School on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Maryville Christian, improving their record to 14-7. The scores were 25-15 and 25-9.

Coach Jill Harrison praised her team’s performance against a rival opponent. “Metro East Lutheran are a rival and it is good to see us play well and play united as a team; I felt like all played well,” Harrison said.

Key Maryville Christian contributors included outside hitter Kinsley Ballard and middle/outside hitter Anna Gowarski, each with six kills. Jetti Pfeiffer added four kills, while Ella Harrison and Jetti Pfeiffer contributed two and one block, respectively. Brooklyn Thien led serve receives with eight, followed by Lydia Hale with seven, and also recorded five digs and three aces. Ella Partney matched Thien with three aces.

Metro East Lutheran sophomore Tahlea Heard earned recognition from the opposing coach for her play in the corner. “She had a couple good kills and I thought she played well,” Harrison said.

Maryville Christian is scheduled to play another rival, Father McGivney, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at Father McGivney, followed by a 7 p.m. match Friday, Oct. 10, at Lebanon.

MELHS returns to action at Althoff Catholic on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, then travels to Southwestern for a Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, matchup, before entertaining the Carrollton Hawks at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at home.

