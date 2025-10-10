MARYVILLE - Maryville Christian secured a hard-fought victory over Father McGivney in a girls volleyball match on Thursday night, Oct. 9, 2025, winning 24-26, 26-24 and 25-15. The match took place at Maryville Christian and showcased strong performances from both teams.

Maryville Christian Coach Jill Harrison praised the effort and determination her team displayed throughout the competitive match. “That was a great win for us. Father McGivney is a great team with a lot of really strong players,” Harrison said. She highlighted Mia Lieberman from Father McGivney, noting that Lieberman “had some strong kills against us.”

Harrison also expressed pride in her team’s unity and focus, adding, “I love the way they continually play with a focus on and a desire to honor God and to play for Him.”

Father McGivney’s Emerson Isringhausen contributed seven points off 14 serve attempts, while Lieberman recorded 10 kills on 36 attempts. Grace Nesbit added 18 assists, and Dia Villhard managed 23 serve receives with only three errors.

Father McGivney head girls volleyball coach Jake Williams said "our girls will look to get back on track Monday against Staunton," after the tough match with Maryville Christian. He also said the Father McGivney freshmen won the match against Maryville Christian, but junior varsity also lost.

Maryville Christian’s key contributors included Kinsley Ballard with 11 kills and Ella Harrison with seven. Defensively, Anna Gaworski led with four blocks, while Ella Harrison and Jettie Pfeiffer had two each. In serve receive, Lydia Hale led with 20, followed by Brooklynn Thien and Ella Harrison with 10 apiece. Thien also led in digs with 13, while Hale and Ballard each had nine. Service aces were recorded by Ella Partney with three, and Jettie Pfeiffer, Lydia Hale, and Brooklynn Thien each had two. Hale also led in service points with 13.

Ella Partney, the team’s setter, was credited by Coach Harrison for controlling the offense and effectively moving the ball around at a fast pace. The win marked a significant achievement for Maryville Christian in a closely contested match against a strong Father McGivney squad.

Maryville Christian is now 15-7 overall and returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Lebanon.

Father McGivney is now 17-10-2 overall and returns to action at Staunton on Oct. 13.

