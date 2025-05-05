MARYVILLE - Maryville Christian School has named Mark Allaria as the new head coach of its boys basketball program. Allaria, who played Division I basketball at the University of Evansville and spent eight seasons coaching at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), will take over the Maryville Christian Lions with a focus on both athletic and spiritual development.

Allaria’s coaching career at SIUE included helping the program transition to Division I status and contributing to the team’s 2005-06 run to the Elite Eight. His responsibilities there encompassed recruiting, scheduling, game and practice preparation, and player development, particularly for perimeter players.

“I am so excited to build upon what Coach Ambuehl has already established at MCS,” Allaria said. “I’m looking forward to building great relationships with these young men and helping them grow both spiritually and athletically. I believe athletics is a great platform to teach kids to become great leaders, fathers and husbands. I’m really looking forward to working with these boys to develop their basketball skills and deepen their walk with Christ.”

A native of Edwardsville, Allaria played 58 games for the University of Evansville Aces, leading the Missouri Valley Conference in assists during the 2001-02 season. He was also named to the Missouri Valley Conference first team Scholar-Athlete team that year. Allaria set school records for single-season and career assists while helping the Tigers to a 26-2 record his senior season.

Prior to Evansville, he played two seasons at John A. Logan College. Allaria holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Evansville and a master’s degree in sports management from SIUE.

