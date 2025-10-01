MARYVILLE - Maryville Christian High School’s varsity boys soccer team secured a 3-0 victory over Metro East Lutheran High School on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025, at Maryville Christian. The game took place at Maryville Christian’s home field.

Seth England and Brody Nimmons each scored for Maryville Christian, while the third goal was an own goal credited to the Metro East Lutheran team.

The win improves Maryville Christian’s overall record to 10-5, while Metro East Lutheran falls to 1-10.

Maryville Christian is scheduled to host Father McGivney High School on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Jacob Jones serves as the head coach for Maryville Christian’s soccer team.

Metro East Lutheran will host Southwestern High School in a game on Wednesday.