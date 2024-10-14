MARYVILLE - At a recent meeting, the Village of Maryville recognized "Maryville Elementary School Day" to honor the school's recent selection as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School.

Village Of Maryville Mayor Craig Short said the Maryville community is proud the school has received national recognition. "Maryville Elementary is one of 18 schools in the State of Illinois this year to earn this honor - one of only two in Southern Illinois - and one of 356 nationally."

Mayor Short read the proclamation and presented a copy to CUSD 10 Superintendent Dr. Mark B. Skertich and Maryville Principal Doug Kirk.

Maryville Elementary staff were in attendance to accept the proclamation on behalf of the school, students and families.

The Village of Maryville has also placed a congratulatory message on their digital marquee.

