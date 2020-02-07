Oakland, IL – Mary Miller, Candidate for Congress in the 15th District, is issuing the following statement on the Senate’s vote to acquit President Donald Trump of both impeachment charges against him.

“The impeachment sham has finally come to an end. It is time for this unnecessary distraction to be put behind us. The people I talk to every day on the campaign trail are concerned about taxes, healthcare and securing our borders. They are not staying up late worried about a phone call President Trump had with the President of Ukraine.

They understand that the hate Trump Democrats have been plotting to impeach our duly elected president before he even took office. The outcome of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment plot was never in doubt. Now it is time to focus on the important issues facing our nation.

Tuesday night in the State of the Union Address, President Trump offered a hopeful vision of the future – a vision based on trust in God and faith in the American people to work for the good of their nation and their fellow citizens. Trump’s message of hope is a stark contrast to the Pelosi-led Democrats whose hatred for the President was on display during the entire address culminating with the Speaker ripping her copy of the State of the Union.

Nancy Pelosi can rip up a copy of Trump’s speech, but she will not stop the resolve of the American people. I look forward to four more years of President Trump and I look forward to being able to elect a new Speaker of the House when I take office next January.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

To learn more about Mary Miller, log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com.

