Mary Miller, Candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 15th District, filed her first fundraising report and reported raising more than $165,000 in the fourth quarter. As of this press release, Mary had raised more money than her entire primary competitors combined.

“I have been overwhelmed with the generous support I have received so far in this race,” Miller said. “The vast majority of these funds have come from people who live and work in the 15th Congressional District. We are in this race to win and thanks to the generosity of the people in this District, we are headed to victory on March 17th.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller has been endorsed by the Illinois Farm Bureau ACTIVATOR and the House Freedom Fund.

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

To learn more about Mary Miller, log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com.

More like this: