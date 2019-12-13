Oakland, IL – Mary Miller, candidate for Congress in the 15th District, is applauding a new deal with China which is welcome news for local farmers.

The Phase One tentative trade agreement requires China to significantly increase U.S. agricultural goods purchases and requires them to open its financial services sector and take steps to guard against intellectual property theft. China has reportedly offered to buy $200 billion in U.S. goods and services in the next two years, including boosting imports of U.S. farm goods by $50 billion. In exchange, the President is canceling a 15 percent tariff that was scheduled to go into effect on Sunday. He also is reducing duty rates on consumer items such as clothes and flat-screen televisions.

“This deal has the potential to be a big win for farmers in the 15th District. Farmers need these international markets in order to be profitable. China has been one of the biggest international buyers of American farm goods for a long time now. The trade war with China has taken a toll on farmers here in the 15th District but local farmers understand that there are larger issues at work when it comes to our relationship with the Chinese government. The theft of intellectual property, currency manipulation, and human rights violations need to be addressed.

It has not been easy for area farmers, but they trusted that the President was acting in their best interest. The announcement of the Phase One trade agreement is a clear indication that trust was not misplaced. I appreciate the President’s leadership and I am pleased that local farmers will finally get the financial relief they need.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

