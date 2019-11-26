Oakland, IL – As Republican congressional candidate Mary Miller filed her petitions to run for office today, she announced some familiar names to chair her campaign including former Congressman Tim Johnson, former State Senator Max Coffey and Madison County Board Member Chris Guy.

“In a capital overrun with career politicians and individuals more interested in serving the establishment than their own constituents, Mary is the rare, shining example of a candidate who has only her district’s interests in mind,” said former Congressman Tim Johnson. “This district needs and deserves a representative like Mary fighting for them. I am excited to join her team, get her elected, and watch her make waves in Washington.”

“In the face of a growing socialist movement overtaking Washington and sweeping across the country, Mary has the unique ability to act as a firewall for Illinois,” said State Senator Max Coffey. “Mary’s strong conservative values perfectly reflect those of the hardworking families and agriculture community in this district, and she’ll be the perfect foil to those in Washington that wish to impose socialism on both Illinois and the U.S. I am proud to serve as her campaign’s co-chairman and will do everything I can to send her to Congress.”

In the first 24 hours after announcing her congressional campaign, Miller reported raising more than $100,000 in contributions to her campaign. Since then, she has gathered more than 2,800 petitions while traveling across the district meeting voters, all of whom have expressed passionate interest in sending a strong conservative to represent them in Congress.

“I am honored to have Tim, Max, and Chris serve as my campaign’s chairs. Their combined experience will be invaluable to our campaign. I have no doubt that their wisdom will guide our decision making and add the boost we need to march to victory on election night,” said Miller. “This district has been starving for someone in Congress who will deliver results, not someone who will get caught up in whatever the political drama of the day is. Actions speak louder than words, and I will act as soon as I am sworn in.”

As Miller builds a grassroots wave of support behind her campaign, the addition of Johnson, Coffey, and Guy is a clear sign that Illinois conservatives are behind her. After starting her fundraising off on a strong foot and rallying the grassroots in every corner of the district, Mary Miller has established herself as the conservative choice in this election and has blazed a path to victory next November.

“Mary is the conservative voice we need in Congress,” Guy said. “I believe when Metro East voters meet her, they will like what they see and hear from Mary Miller. I think we need more women – particularly Republican women – serving in Congress. I believe she is the right choice for the 15th District.”

For more information log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com.

