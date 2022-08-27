EDWARDSVILLE - Martinsville started out fast, jumping to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 51-6 season-opening win over Metro-East Lutheran in an eight-man football game Friday night at Knights Field.

It was the opening game of the Knights' third year playing eight-man football, and turnout for the team doubled this season. The Bluestreaks, however, were able to take advantage of turnovers and short fields to build their lead against Metro-East.

Martinsville scored on its first possession after an interception, with Victor Herrera going in from five yards out, with Kaiden Simons going in for the two-point conversion to give the Bluestreaks an early 8-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first. Later in the quarter, Simons intercepted a pass and ran it in from 30 yards out to give Martinsville a 14-0 lead after the two-point run was stopped.

After a Metro-East punt, quarterback Korbin Baird climaxed a drive with a one-yard run into the end zone, then threw to Adam Parcel for a two-pointer convert to make the score 22-0 for Martinsville with 10:04 left in the first half. The Bluestreaks struck quickly on their next possession after a punt, as Baird connected with Parcel for 52 yards and another touchdown, with Clint Kemper, Jr. kicking the point to make it 29-0, after which Baird connected 23 yards with Parcel for the half's final touchdown, the kick missing to make the halftime score 35-0 for Martinsville.

The Bluestreaks scored twice more in the second half, with the second-half running clock rule kicking in as Martinsville took a 51-0 lead before a 37-yard touchdown pass from Abe Oberhauser to Truett Oberhauser put the Knights on the board for the first time this season, making the final 51-6.

The Knights ran 19 times for 85 yards and were nine-of-29 passing for a touchdown and two interceptions. The Bluestreaks ran the ball 38 times for 186 yards and five touchdowns and also were five-of-10 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

The Knights start the season 0-1 and host Farmer City in their week two game next Friday at Knights Field, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

