Martinsville Builds 35-0 Halftime Lead, Defeats Knights 51-6, Truett Oberhauser Catches 37-Yard Pass From Abe Oberhauser
EDWARDSVILLE - Martinsville started out fast, jumping to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 51-6 season-opening win over Metro-East Lutheran in an eight-man football game Friday night at Knights Field.
It was the opening game of the Knights' third year playing eight-man football, and turnout for the team doubled this season. The Bluestreaks, however, were able to take advantage of turnovers and short fields to build their lead against Metro-East.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Martinsville scored on its first possession after an interception, with Victor Herrera going in from five yards out, with Kaiden Simons going in for the two-point conversion to give the Bluestreaks an early 8-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first. Later in the quarter, Simons intercepted a pass and ran it in from 30 yards out to give Martinsville a 14-0 lead after the two-point run was stopped.
After a Metro-East punt, quarterback Korbin Baird climaxed a drive with a one-yard run into the end zone, then threw to Adam Parcel for a two-pointer convert to make the score 22-0 for Martinsville with 10:04 left in the first half. The Bluestreaks struck quickly on their next possession after a punt, as Baird connected with Parcel for 52 yards and another touchdown, with Clint Kemper, Jr. kicking the point to make it 29-0, after which Baird connected 23 yards with Parcel for the half's final touchdown, the kick missing to make the halftime score 35-0 for Martinsville.
The Bluestreaks scored twice more in the second half, with the second-half running clock rule kicking in as Martinsville took a 51-0 lead before a 37-yard touchdown pass from Abe Oberhauser to Truett Oberhauser put the Knights on the board for the first time this season, making the final 51-6.
The Knights ran 19 times for 85 yards and were nine-of-29 passing for a touchdown and two interceptions. The Bluestreaks ran the ball 38 times for 186 yards and five touchdowns and also were five-of-10 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns.
The Knights start the season 0-1 and host Farmer City in their week two game next Friday at Knights Field, with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
More like this: