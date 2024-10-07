GLEN CARBON - One of the leaders of the Father McGivney Catholic boys soccer team this fall is Spencer Martin.

Martin is a captain and forward for the Griffins team.

Martin is a Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month for the Griffins.

“Spencer is a senior who will be sorely missed with the Griffins at the end of the season," his coach Matt McVicar said. “He is also an excellent PK kicker and offensive threat.”

“He is very talented and has created a lot of chances for us,” the coach added.

Martin said since the age of three, the game of soccer has exposed him to new cultures and opportunities throughout the United States and Europe.

“I wish to continue my journey and strive to contribute to a collegiate team that shares my passion, vision, and dedication while also pursuing a strong education in my future.”

The talented McGivney soccer player has been all-conference and all-region.

Martin has also been a St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy player in his time away from the Griffins.

Congrats to Martin on his Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month honor for the Griffins.

