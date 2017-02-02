Speaking a couple of weeks ago at the team’s Winter Warm-Up event, pitcher Carlos Martinez stated that he wanted his entire career to be with the St. Louis Cardinals. Today, both he and the team took a step towards that goal–agreeing to a five-year contract extension.

“This is something I’ve always dreamed for myself, for my family, since I was a little boy growing up in the Dominican Republic,” said Martinez through the team translator, Alex Noboa. “It’s something, playing baseball, has been my life. Something I’ve always loved to do. I’m very thankful for this opportunity, thankful for the Cardinals, and I always just waited on the day I could be independent and really rely on myself to have that future for myself and my family.”

The contract is worth $51 million–a record amount for a pitcher in his first year of arbitration eligibility, passing Corey Kluber’s five-year $38 million deal with Cleveland in 2015.

The contract also includes to team options, which could keep Martinez pitching for St. Louis through 2023.

“As we think about a contract like this, it’s really about trying to make an investment in our future,” said General Manager John Mozeliak. “Understanding that we see him as an emerging star–someone that’s going to be an elite performer for a long time.

“A lot of people always ask, ‘well, why are you doing it?’ I think the simple answer is when you look at someone his age, entering this year at 25, based on his past performance, based on his future projections, and more importantly based on what he stands for–he’s a special young man. He’s growing up, he’s maturing, he understands the commitment he has to make not only to the Cardinals baseball team, the city of St. Louis, but also his family.

“When I think about the timing of this, it came down to a very simple answer–it was now.”

Last season, Martinez went 16-9 and struck out 174 batters in 195.1 innings pitched. He’s gone 30-16 since moving to the rotation two seasons ago.

Article continues after sponsor message

Initially, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal and filed their respective numbers for arbitration. But continued dialogue resulted in the Cardinals securing Martinez at what could become a very team-friendly deal, while Carlos receives the financial security for his family–and a chance at an even larger contract in his early 30’s.

“It really helps,” said Martinez about what it will be like to pitch with the new contract in place. “It affects me in the way that it makes me feel secure. I secured my future, I’ve secured my family’s future. I’m going to be the same person getting on the mound and I’m just happy to be here in this position.”

A native of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Martinez and his Tsunami Waves Foundation have spent a good amount of time and resources this off-season helping his homeland, which had been ravaged by floods in November. This new contract extension will provide even more relief.

“Absolutely,” stated Martinez. “I think it’s a step forward in all different types of directions. I’m not only going to be able to help my community in the Dominican Republic, but also people here in St. Louis and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do that.”

His two earlier goals remain for 2017, Martinez wants to win the Cy Young award and the World Series.

And perhaps there is also a third…

“Respect, but I want it,” smiled Martinez when asked who starts Opening Day–himself or Adam Wainwright.

Back in 2008, Wainwright signed the first of two extensions with the Cardinals–a four year deal that also included a pair of team options. Despite the new deal, Wainwright had to wait until the next season before he got his first Opening Day start.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI