(Jupiter, FL) As the St. Louis Cardinals enter their fourth day of Spring Training, most of the pitchers will be finishing up their second bullpen sessions. Carlos Martinez will not be among them.

“He’ll be off here today,” shared Mike Matheny. “He won’t be throwing off the mound. He’ll be doing everything else with the guys. Once again, just kind of tempered back–but everything he’s done up to this point has responded extremely well. All positive feedback.”

The Cardinals have been consistent on wanting to stick to the medical plan for Martinez to be ready for the start of the season. He will continue to throw bullpens for the time being as live sessions will begin for other pitchers.

Jonathan Broxton, Tyler Lyons, Marco Gonzales, Mike Leake, Jordan Walden, Trevor Rosenthal, Seung Hwan Oh, Mitch Harris, and Sam Tuivailala are among the pitchers who will be throwing today.

WAINWRIGHT OPENING DAY STARTER

–While it wasn’t quite the official announcement, Mike Matheny stated the obvious when asked if Adam Wainwright would be on the mound when the team opens the 2016 schedule on April 3rd in Pittsburgh.

“I’d say it’s pretty likely,” answered Matheny. “He’s our guy–there’s no doubt about it. We’ve got to see how spring goes, any setbacks. Like I said before anything that takes us off normal course but this guys’ the leader of our staff. He means so much to our club in a lot of regards. He leads well.”

WALDRON INJURED

Tyler Waldron, a non-roster invitee to camp, will also not be on the mound today. “He’s going to be shut down for a little while,” shared Matheny. “He has a shoulder impingement. He’s going to be in the rehab program.”

The 26-year old right-hander made 46 appearances for Memphis (AAA) last season, compiling a record of 4-6 while striking out 40 batters in 76 innings pitched.

