(Busch Stadium) In the box score of Thursday night’s 12-5 loss to Milwaukee, it might just look like an 8th inning single which drove in a run. But after waiting over 10 years for that hit, it means a whole lot more to St. Louis Cardinals rookie Jose Martinez.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of myself,” began Martinez. “This is what every minor league professional baseball player wants–go out there and represent a big league team. Play in a big league stadium, a big league crowd. I just can’t explain how I’m feeling right now.”

The St. Louis Cardinals rookie was originally signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Chicago White Sox in February of 2006. Since then, he played in 887 minor league games before he made his MLB debut on Tuesday with the Cardinals.

“There’s a lot of tough times that I had,” shared Martinez. “There was a lot of days that I thought what I should do to prove that I needed an opportunity at least. But that’s why I have my family, my friends, a lot of people who helped me through the system and with a lot of things that happened to me. Thanks to God that I’m here.”

Unfortunately, none of his family could attend the game, but Martinez was confident they were watching at home in his native Venezuela.

The 28-year old outfielder was acquired by St. Louis from Kansas City on May 25th for cash considerations and brought a career .296 batting average in the minors with him.

“To touch first base is the beginning,” continued Martinez. “That’s what I told my friends. They were like on the first pitch, just hit a homer. No, I don’t hit homers–I just need a base hit to get to first and then start from there.”

