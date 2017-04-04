http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/17-4-2-Jose-Martinez.mp3

(Busch Stadium) As he arrived at Busch Stadium this afternoon, Jose Martinez had no problems making his way to the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse.

On Sunday, Martinez did not have the same luck. Having appeared in only 12 games with the Cardinals last season, not everyone recognized him at the ballpark–including the security guard.

“I don’t think you’re a player,” laughed Martinez as he retold the conversation which led to a 50 minute delay before he could enter the stadium. Apparently, the necessary security officials had not yet arrived and needed to provide confirmation for all of the players. Martinez was with Sam Tuivailala, who had his ID from last year, but also had to wait for approval.

But the delay did little to take away from the excitement for the good-natured Martinez, who enjoyed every moment of his first Opening Day on a big league roster.

“There’s a lot of memories, it’s a like a flash of all this stuff,” he said. “All those Hall of Famers and those guys that have played for this organization. I know that this is a real winning organization. For me to have scored the winning run on Opening Day, when everybody’s watching–it’s really remarkable. I don’t think I’m ever going to forget about this moment.”

After playing 847 minor league games, Martinez made his big league debut last season with the Cardinals. That still tops the his list, but Sunday’s walk-off is right up there.

“I’m not going to forget about the reaction of my teammates or how they treat me now for that,” Martinez continued. “It’s pretty special. I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to be in this organization and I’m going to give whatever and whenever and wherever I can give to win every game.”

A pinch-hit double to lead off the bottom of the 9th inning did just that, as Martinez put himself in position for Randal Grichuk to drive him home as the winning run.

“Treat it like you’ve been here before,” shared Martinez of his approach for that at-bat. “Treat it like really mature, I want them to know I know what I’m doing. So I just tried to drive the ball. That’s what you need in that situation. That’s what I worked on in the off-season.”

Jose Martinez is now hitting .714 (5-7) as a pinch-hitter.

photo credit: Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports, STLBaseballWeekly.com