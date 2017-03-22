The St. Louis Cardinals will have a familiar face back on the mound this afternoon as Carlos Martinez makes his first start for the team since returning from World Baseball Classic action.

In his two starts for the Dominican Republic, Martinez went 1-1. He allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in eight innings pitched.

Prior to leaving for the WBC, Martinez allowed just one hit in three innings of work against the New York Mets on March 1st.

Manager Mike Matheny has yet to name who will be his Opening Night pitcher on April 2nd, but Martinez and Adam Wainwright figure to be the two contenders. Based on pitching every fifth day, Wainwright would have been due to pitch this afternoon but is now on track to start tomorrow, again March 28th and then next up would be April 2nd. However, an extra day of rest for Martinez would not be out of the question for him to get the nod to kick off the season.

Alineación para el juego de hoy vs. los @Nationals: pic.twitter.com/21Uy7P6R4O — Cardenales (@cardenales) March 22, 2017

MORE ROSTER MOVES

–After Monday’s win, the Cardinals optioned infielder Breyvic Valera to Memphis (AAA) and re-assigned outfielder Todd Cunningham and catcher Gabriel Lino to minor league camp. The moves reduced the Major League camp roster to 44 players, which includes 12 non-roster invitees.

