EDWARDSVILLE 64, OVERLAND, MO., RITENOUR 32: Herb Martin scored a career-high 34 points in leading Edwardsville to an opening round Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, win over Ritenour in the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational tournament at McDonnell Gym at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., in mid-St. Louis County.

In addition to Martin's 34 points, Miccah Butler had 11 points for the Tigers, while Iose Epenesa scored eight points.

Edwardsville is now 8-1, and play Francis Howell, a 55-54 winner over Ft. Zumwalt North, in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Other Don Mauer Holiday Tourney Scores

In the other first round scores at MICDS, Ladue Horton Watkins won over Jennings 88-44, it was Parkway South winning over Hazelwood East 60-54, CBC took care of Parkway Central 77-29, Clayton won over St. Charles 74-60, the host Rams won over St. Charles Duchesne Catholic 63-27, and Kirkwood won over Maplewood-Richmond Heights 72-36.

Other Monday Boys Scores

In other games played on Monday, East St. Louis edged Springfield 54-53, and in the Mississippi Valley Conference, Highland defeated Civic Memorial 62-42, Mascoutah won at Triad 47-38, and Waterloo won at Jersey 57-41.

