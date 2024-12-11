EDWARDSVILLE – Point guard Herb Martin led the way with 26 points, while forward Miccah Butler added 17 points, as Edwardsville opened up a 19-9 first-quarter lead In going on to a 57-34 win over O’Fallon in the Tigers’ home opener and Southwestern Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

The Tigers improved to 5-1 overall, 1-1 in the league, and bounced back very nicely from their first loss of the year this past Friday at Alton.

“We feel good,” said Tigers head coach Dustin Battas. "We think that’s a good team, and a conference game is always going to be hard. So obviously, we’re proud of our defense holding them under 40. It speaks to the effort of our guys, and the preparation. If we do that consistently, I think we can be very good. We had some letdowns on defense at Alton the other night, so we worked on some things and tried to make a conscious effort to be better, and I thought our guys were better. So, credit to our players.”

The guard play for the Tigers was able to spread out the floor and get good shots for the forwards, making things very difficult for the Panthers.

“We want to take advantage of our personnel,” Battas said, “Herb with the ball, he’s a good passer, but he’s also good at finishing around the rim, and you’ve got the right shooters around, and they also stopped to come for Iose (Epenesa). So, space is our friend, and I thought Iose did a great job of taking what the defense gave him. He scored some baskets early, and they really started crowding him, and I think that really opened up things for our other guys. So, Iose didn’t have as many points as he would have liked. But I think that’s why those other guys were able to get such open shots, because they decided to spend a lot of attention on Iose.”

Butler also had a great game, being able to his open shots at key times to help keep O’Fallon at bay.

“He shot some in rhythm,” Battas said, “and I thought we did a better job of getting him open. I told him after the game I was really proud of his defensive effort, especially rebounding in the third and fourth quarter. Mike had a couple of huge rebounds for us, and he was really using his body, which we’ve been talking to him more about. So, Miccah Butler had a tremendous game for us.”

The speed and quickness of Martin made a big difference for the Tigers, as he was able to score key baskets at the right times, and also dished the ball well to his teammates. He’s taken on a bigger role for the team, and has worked hard during the offseason to take advantage of his bigger role.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Herb has done exceptional,” Battas said, He’s obviously a big key of what we’re doing, and is very valuable to us. He has worked really hard, he’s come through our program, he’s really dedicated himself to getting better at basketball. A point guard in our league is the most valuable position, especially in how we want to play. Herb has gone from maybe fourth or fifth on the scouting report last year to, I think, most team’s number one target. I thought he did a great job of handling it tonight.”

The Tigers are indeed off to a great start, and Battas is proud of how his team has started off the new season.

“It’s a really good start to the season," Coach Battas said. "We’ve played a few different teams, and a few different styles of play, and we know that we’ll have more hard ones ahead of us. Obviously, Belleville East will be tough, and our guys are eager to keep competing, and we’re just looking forward to practice tomorrow. Just proud of our guys.”

It was a very difficult situation for O’Fallon, who quickly fell behind early, and never could catch up.

The Tigers took a quick 4-0 lead on baskets by Epenesa and Martin, then traded points before a pair of threes by Butler and Martin extended the lead to 12-6. Martin scored again, and Butler hit another three to help Edwardsville go out to a 19-9 lead at quarter time. In the second quarter, a Rowan Weller three-point pay gave the Tigers a 22-11 cushion, and Martin used his speed to hit a pair of baskets to help the Tigers go into the half leading 25-15.

It was more of the same in the third, Butler hit a three to start the second half off, then Edwardsville was able to extend its lead to 37-20. Akoro and Jayden Dancy were able to help cut into the lead for the Panthers with baskets and free throws, but the Tigers came up with the answers to take a 4-23 lead after three quarters. In the fourth, a three-point play by Martin gave Edwardsville a 51-31 lead, and the Tigers went from there to take the 57-34 win.

Along with both Martin and Butler, Epenesa and Weller had six points each for the Tigers, while Dominic Boys scored a single point. Akoro led the Panthers with 16 points, while Eric Swartz, Jr. scored seven point, Pedro Wilson scored three points, and Andre Stanley, Nate Smith, Eddy Jackson, and Dancy had two points each.

The Tigers are now 5-1, and play at Belleville East on Friday, then return home on Monday to meet Riverview Gardens of north St. Louis County in a pair of 7:30 p.m. tipoffs, then play in the Mary Institute-Country Day School Holiday Tournament, starting Dec. 23.

More like this: