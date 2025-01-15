BELLEVILLE – Herb Martin led Edwardsville with 22 points, but the Tigers had to hold off a late Belleville West rally, as the Maroons missed twice in the dying seconds, allowing the Tigers to come away with a hard-fought 44-42 win in a critical Southwestern Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at the West gym.

The Tigers held a 42-36 lead in the last two minutes, but the Maroons made a furious comeback to come within 43-42.

After an Edwardsville free throw, West had a pair of opportunities in the final 7.1 seconds, but missed both shots, giving the Tigers the win.

To go along with Martin’s 22 points, Miccah Butler had nine points, Devyon Hill-Lomas scored four points for Edwardsville, and Rowan Weller, Tucker Lindstedt, and Bryce Pryor all had three points 3ach.

The Tigers are now 15-1, and host Alton in an important SWC game Friday night at 7:30 p.m., while the Maroons go to 9-7, and host O’Fallon Friday night, also tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

