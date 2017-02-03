EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's Kate Martin set the pace for the Tigers in their 65-52 Thursday night Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Martin, a junior, led EHS with a 21-point effort as the Tigers moved to 22-0 overall and 12-0 in the SWC.

“They came out and played hard and put a lot of pressure on us,” Martin said. “It was good that we came out with a win here.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was just glad I could knock down some shots for my teammates; I got some good passes and I was glad I could hit.”

With the IHSA Class 4A regional pairings coming out Friday, the Tigers could make some noise in the postseason if they can remain focused on the goal, Martin believes. “If we stay focused and keep our heads on straight and keep on working hard in practice every day and fix the things we need to fix, I think we can go far.”

Martin has been happy with how the Tigers' season has gone to this point. “I think we've had a pretty good season so far,” Martin said. “We just work hard every day in practice; I'm glad we could get those wins.

“Hopefully, we'll keep having a good back half of the season. We need to work on our team defense; I think once we work on that and fix those aspects of our game, I think we'll be even more productive than we are right now.”

More like this: