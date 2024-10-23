GLEN CARBON - It was the big day for Father McGivney Catholic's Spencer Martin, as he bagged five goals in helping the Griffins win their own IHSA Class 1A boys soccer regional title with a 9-0 win over Maryville Christian Tuesday afternoon at Bouse Road.

The win advanced McGivney to the Murphysboro sectional this weekend, where the Griffins will play against Breese Mater Dei Catholic, who defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6-0 in the GIbault final, also played Tuesday, at Oerter Park in Columbia.



Martin also added on two assists to his five-goal bag for a total of 12 points on the day, while Owen Weissert added a brace (two goals), and both Brendan Kayser and Spencer Sundberg also found the back of the net for the Griffins.

Kayser and Weissert also added on a pair of assists each, with Anthony Harkins and Chris Marchetti also assisted for the Griffins. Patrick Gierer had three saves in goal for McGivney to record the clean sheet

The Lions end their season at 10-9-2, while the Griffins improve to 18-4-2 and will play the Knights in the sectional semifinal Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

The winner moves to the sectional final/Round of 16 match against the winner of Marquette Catholic regional, either Columbia or the Explorers, and the Metropolis Massac County regional winner, either Murphysboro or the host Patriots, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

The sectional winner moves on to the Columbia super-sectional against the winner of the Virden North Mac sectional Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. The state finals are set for Nov. 7 and 9 at Hoffman Estates High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

