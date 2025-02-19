Marti named to Luther College Dean's List for Fall 2024
DECORAH, Iowa — Lydia Marti of Highland is among the 612 students recently named to Luther College's Fall 2024 Dean's List. To qualify, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
