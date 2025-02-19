DECORAH, Iowa — Lydia Marti of Highland is among the 612 students recently named to Luther College's Fall 2024 Dean's List. To qualify, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

About Luther College

At Luther College in beautiful Decorah, Iowa, students explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Our academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.

