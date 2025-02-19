Marti named to Luther College Dean's List for Fall 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DECORAH, Iowa — Lydia Marti of Highland is among the 612 students recently named to Luther College's Fall 2024 Dean's List. To qualify, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale. Article continues after sponsor message About Luther College At Luther College in beautiful Decorah, Iowa, students explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Our academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending