Martha Pfister announces her candidacy for Alderwoman of Alton’s 2nd Ward with a vision that is values-driven and solutions-oriented. “Every citizen deserves quality from their neighborhood," stated Pfister, "and I am dedicated to making that an expectation in the second ward."

Born and raised in Alton, Martha Pfister spent some years living in Chicago but ultimately decided with her husband that Alton was the best place to raise their kids. A self-proclaimed “Altonian by birth and Altonian by choice,” Pfister has found value both in what she learned living in other communities and as well as in the characteristics of Alton that drew her back to her hometown.

As a mom of young kids, Pfister sees opportunities for improvement in the 2nd Ward for families. “Sidewalks are overgrown and crumbling, and neighborhood parks are neglected while funding and resources are allocated elsewhere,” said Pfister. She believes in prioritizing the parks that serve our neighborhoods and children. “I believe in strengthening residents’ sense of community and belonging, and we need to improve our infrastructure and public spaces to make that happen,” said Pfister.

Pfister also envisions more collaboration among city departments, wards, businesses, and nonprofits. “We all love Alton, but I perceive tension among various groups,” said Pfister. “We want many of the same things, and I’d love to lead more collaborative efforts and transparent cooperation throughout our city as we grow and move forward together.”

Pfister values connection and has made opportunities for one-on-one meetings a priority during her campaign, as well as her position as Alderwoman if elected. If elected, she will also institute regular Ward 2 meetings and email newsletters for residents to stay connected to City Hall and to each other.

Pfister is an Alton High School graduate, and she graduated from DePaul University with concentrations in English and public policy. Her background is in nonprofits and universities. She has served as a volunteer in Alton with the Overnight Warming Locations, Jacoby Arts Center, and Alton Main Street. She is a fourth generation resident of Alton’s Middletown neighborhood, and she and her husband Alex have three children.

For more information, please visit marthapfister.com or facebook.com/pfisterforward2.

