EDWARDSVILLE - The public is invited to see a free family movie “Marshall's Miracle” on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Edwardsville City Park Bandstand located next to the public library at sunset, approximately 7:15 p.m.

Parts of this movie were filmed in Edwardsville. Marshall will be the park starting at 6:15 p.m. for a meet and greet. Please stop by and get your pictures taken with the star of the movie.

This popular film is the final movie in the Movies in the Park Series and is sponsored by the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor. For more information on upcoming events please visit the Parks and Recreation’s Community Events and Classes page at www.cityofedwardsville.com.

For more information please contact the Parks Department at (618) 692-7538.

