Marshall, Thurston lead CM, Jersey All MVC volleyball picks
February 4, 2016 5:25 PM
Civic Memorial and Jersey both had girls on the Mississippi Valley All-Conference volleyball team.
Sydney Marshall led the CM girls with a second-team selection and Jersey's Mackenzie Thurston was also a second-team pick.
CM's Kennedy Carnes, Kaity Kappler and Cara Melton were honorable mention picks. Jersey honorable mention selections were Hannah Greene and Margy Tepen.