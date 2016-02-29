Marshall Gregory Kruse
Name: Marshall Gregory Kruse
Parents: Lacey and Sebastian of Wood River
Birth weight: 5 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Time : 2:22 PM
Date: 11/2/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Brooklyn (7), Karmen (3), Marley (1)
Grand parents: Bil Sanders of Bethalto, Tracey Bryant of Bethalto and Kara Kruse of Roxana
Great-Grandparents: Shirlyn Memaster of Wood River, Mike Bryant of Bethalto, Pat and Gary Kruse of Wood River
