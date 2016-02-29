Name: Marshall Gregory Kruse

Parents: Lacey and Sebastian of Wood River

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Birth weight: 5 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 18 inches

Time : 2:22 PM

Article continues after sponsor message

Date: 11/2/2015

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Brooklyn (7), Karmen (3), Marley (1)

Grand parents: Bil Sanders of Bethalto, Tracey Bryant of Bethalto and Kara Kruse of Roxana

Great-Grandparents: Shirlyn Memaster of Wood River, Mike Bryant of Bethalto, Pat and Gary Kruse of Wood River

More like this:

Oct 8, 2024 - Chain Gang Seeks Participants In Parades

Nov 12, 2024 - Letter To The Editor: Meaning Of Rusty Wheat's Chain Gang

Oct 15, 2024 - Imperial Manufacturing Group Donates Tissues to Alton School District

Oct 1, 2024 - Lane Closures On Illinois 111 In Madison County

Nov 5, 2024 - Kadin Thompson Stands Out as Hard Worker at Civic Memorial

 