JERSEYVILLE - Marshall Chevy Buick GMC of Jerseyville showed thanks to Jersey Community High School for their partnership with their "Show your Community Spirit Contest!" with a $300 donation to the school.  Marshall Chevy Buick had over 1,000 people visit their website and cast their vote.  Here are the results.

CHS - 1st Place - 265 votes

Brussels - 2nd Place - 221

Calhoun - 3rd Place - 178

North Greene - 4th Place - 150

Greenfield - 5th Place - 129

Southwestern - 6th Place - 90

Carrollton - 7th Place - 88

Being presented with a $300 check in the photo is Lisa Schuenke, Principal, JCHS and Greg Burton, Marshall Chevy Buick representative.

