RED BUD - Running back Gunter Marshall and quarterback Zach Babb scored the touchdowns, while the defense played stellar as the East Alton-Wood River Junior Oilers Under-7 football team defeated home-standing Red Bud 12-0 to win their division of the Southwestern Illinois Youth Football Conference championship Saturday. The game was played in chilly conditions with overnight snow in Red Bud. Red Bud officials worked diligently to clear the field by game time.

The Junior Oilers' defense shut down the Junior Musketeers' offense throughout the game, while Marshall and Babb ran for touchdowns in the game.

Marshall also led the team in tackles in helping the defense gain the shutout in winning the championship.

Matthew Kennedy, an assistant coach, said Red Bud had 6.5 inches of snow, so this will be a game the boys never forget winning a championship on a frozen field. He said the boys didn't let the difficult weather conditions deter their goal - a championship.

"It is a really big deal for them," the coach, who beamed with pride about their accomplishment, said. "When they are old men, they will never forget winning this championship on a frozen, snowy field."

Kennedy said Red Bud has a tremendous team and that those associated with the team did a remarkable job getting the field ready to play. He said the Red Bud team and coaches also showed excellent sportsmanship after their loss.

Nate Kamp, the head coach of the Junior Oilers, also called a "Wolfpack team," a nickname, was on a mission and succeeded.

"They were number one on the record book but more so No. 1 in everybody's heart!" he said. "This team and the year they had will last forever."

Gunner Marshall ended the season with 23 touchdowns in his running back slot and Zack Babb had 24 rushing touchdowns as a quarterback. The team scored 276 points and allowed only 93 points for the season.

Both teams ended the season 9-1, with the Oilers dealing Red Bud its first loss and only loss of the season.

