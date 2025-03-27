GODFREY - Taylor Justice has been selected for inclusion in Marquis Who's Who. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Currently serving as the Chief Development Officer at Beverly Farm Foundation, Mrs. Justice has established herself as a leader in the field of nonprofit fundraising and development. With over 10 years of experience in her profession, she spearheads fundraising initiatives and fosters relationships with supporters of the foundation's mission to provide homes, medical services and recreational centers for adults with disabilities. Among her notable projects, she led two successful 24-hour matching gift campaigns, raising over $1 million in 2024 alone.

Mrs. Justice's career journey is marked by a series of progressive roles at Beverly Farm Foundation. She began as a development coordinator in 2015, where she honed her skills in organizing fundraising events and managing donor relations. Her dedication and proficiency led to her promotion to event and volunteer coordinator in 2018, followed by community outreach manager in 2019. A year later, she assumed the role of director of development before being appointed chief development officer in 2022. Prior to her tenure at Beverly Farm Foundation, Mrs. Justice gained valuable experience as a public relations specialist at Missouri Baptist Children's Home from 2014 to 2015.

Academically, Mrs. Justice earned a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and media communications from Webster University in 2014. She further enhanced her leadership skills through coursework at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2017 and Harvard Business School Online in 2024. To augment her qualifications, she is certified as a fundraising executive by CFRE International, a significant milestone that underscores her dedication to leading her teams and achieving impactful results. She attributes her success to God, and to the support from her husband.

Mrs. Justice's involvement in helping others extends beyond her professional responsibilities. She is an active member of industry-related organizations such as the Association of Fundraising Professionals and serves as an ambassador for the RiverBend Growth Association. Her civic engagement includes supporting local families through Heat Up St. Louis, contributing to children's charities via Old Newsboys Day and aiding children with developmental disabilities through the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive. In recognition of her outstanding leadership, she was named among the Top 50 Women Chief Development Officers of 2024 by Women We Admire and received the Inspire Award from the RiverBend Growth Association.

Outside of her professional life, Mrs. Justice cherishes spending time with her spouse and their three children, camping and exploring the beauty of nature. In the coming years, she intends to leverage her frontline fundraising experience to assist other fundraisers and organizations in reaching broader audiences. Aiming to make a greater impact across various areas, she envisions potentially starting a consulting business to collaborate with other missions and professionals.

About Beverly Farm Foundation

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

For more information, visit the Beverly Farm website at beverlyfarm.org.