ALTON - Preston Stork is an unbeaten No. 4 singles player at this time for Marquette Catholic High School. However, recently he signed to play soccer at Fontbonne University. He plans to focus on accounting in college.

"it is close to home and I like the way they run their program and the team is a great group of guys," Stork said.

Preston has been a tennis and baseball player in addition to soccer at Marquette. He has also been on the student council, campus ministry, BCA, Students for Life and NHS. He was the October Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Student of the Month.

"Marquette prepared me academically for a college setting," he said. "I have also been given countless opportunities to excell in extracurriculars and to make friends.

Preston is the son of Laura and Billy Stork of Jerseyville.

