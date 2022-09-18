From left to right: Aiden O’Keefe, Kylie Murray, Jack Spain, Serenity Eldridge, Hayden Sherman, Kailey Vickrey, Myles Paniagua, Hanna Marshall, Charlie Fahnestock, Nia Ballinger, Max Cogan, Livy Kratschmer, Nathan Bennett, and Olivia Byrd.

ALTON - Homecoming Week has now come to a close for Marquette Catholic High School and was capped off by the crowning of the school's Homecoming king and queen.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Explorers Homecoming Court took part in a short parade Friday evening before the football game. The students met at McKinley St. in Alton, looped around past Johnson’s Corner, and went up State St. toward Public School Stadium.

Article continues after sponsor message

They were also all introduced during the game’s halftime.

The Homecoming Court consisted of Aiden O’Keefe, Kylie Murray, Jack Spain, Serenity Eldridge, Hayden Sherman, Kailey Vickrey, Myles Paniagua, Hanna Marshall, Charlie Fahnestock, Nia Ballinger, Max Cogan, Livy Kratschmer, Nathan Bennett, and Olivia Byrd.

It was two seniors who took home the honors Saturday night. Aiden O’Keefe was crowned king and Hanna Marshall queen. The two are both student-athletes and quite popular at school.

The two pose for a picture together at the dance.

More like this:

Atticus Chapman Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month
Apr 2, 2025
Hundreds Unite in Alton to Welcome Home 12-Year-Old After Battle with Leukemia
Mar 26, 2025
Belleville's Kristin Johnson: From High School Leader To Corporate Visionary
Jan 22, 2025
New Horizons Band of Godfrey Presents Sounds of Spring Concert
5 days ago

 