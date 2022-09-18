ALTON - Homecoming Week has now come to a close for Marquette Catholic High School and was capped off by the crowning of the school's Homecoming king and queen.

The Explorers Homecoming Court took part in a short parade Friday evening before the football game. The students met at McKinley St. in Alton, looped around past Johnson’s Corner, and went up State St. toward Public School Stadium.

They were also all introduced during the game’s halftime.

The Homecoming Court consisted of Aiden O’Keefe, Kylie Murray, Jack Spain, Serenity Eldridge, Hayden Sherman, Kailey Vickrey, Myles Paniagua, Hanna Marshall, Charlie Fahnestock, Nia Ballinger, Max Cogan, Livy Kratschmer, Nathan Bennett, and Olivia Byrd.

It was two seniors who took home the honors Saturday night. Aiden O’Keefe was crowned king and Hanna Marshall queen. The two are both student-athletes and quite popular at school.

