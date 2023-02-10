ALTON - Two seniors from Marquette Catholic High School get to continue playing football in college. Both Nathan Hamberg and Max Cogan signed their letters of intent last week on National Signing Day.

Nathan will be going to play at Fontbonne University while Max will be headed to Augusta College, a DIII school in Rock Island, Illinois.

Both are excited about the opportunity.

While at Fontbonne Nathan will study business and at Augustana Max will study movie production.

Nathan will primarily be an inside wide receiver he said while Max will continue to be a kicker.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to play at the next level," Max said.

"Ever since 5th grade I started kicking, and when I started playing here as a freshman, it was always my goal to play at the next level," he added.

He had other options but said that he really liked Augustana because it felt like a home away from home.

"They're a family up there and that's how I feel here. I just wanted to keep that family aspect going on and I really like it up there."

Nathan also had other options such as Milikin and Greenville but chose Fontbonne where he's still close enough to be able to live at home.

"I think I really connected well with the coaches over there, that's what made the decision easiest," he said.

He says he's looking forward to the "completive atmosphere" of college football.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Max and Nathan agreed that Marquette taught them how to play as a team and they'll take that into college with them.

"Over at Fontbonne, they focus more on playing as a team and winning so that's what I'm really excited about," Nathan said.

Both of them had nothing but good things to say about their Marquette coaching staff.

"I've had great coaching ever since I've been here. I've had a few coaches but they've all been great to me," Max said.

Max is also a great student in the classroom. He's earned high honor roll all four years. On the field, he was named team MVP his senior year and is a two-time Riverbender.com Athlete of the Month.

Max also bowled and played volleyball for the Explorers. Nathan runs track and also bowls. He was once named to the All-Conference team for track and field.

Max said that his favorite football memory at Marquette was in his sophomore year when his team recovered an onside kick against Salem, his first-ever onside kick recovery.

"It was a pretty cool moment," he said.

Nathan said he's enjoyed all of the team bonding and hangout sessions the team had with each other.

Max said he'll miss his teammates, coaches, and family at Marquette the most.

"Probably being with my friends the most. I feel like at Marquette you're just one family and that's what makes it the best here," Nathan added.

More like this: