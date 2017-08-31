ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School has accepted the resignation of head girls’ soccer coach, Steve Mitchell.

The School wishes to thank Coach Mitchell for his time and efforts during the past five seasons. The girls’ soccer program has had great success at the local and state levels prior to, and during Coach Mitchell’s tenure.

Marquette Catholic is committed to finding the right person to continue the success of the program for all of our current and future student athletes who wish and deserve to be a part of the program.

The Athletic Department will begin an immediate and thorough search process to find the right person to build upon this already successful program and lead it into the future.