ALTON, — The Alton Marquette Lady Explorers secured a decisive 37-17 victory against the Roxana Lady Shells in a home basketball game on Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2025.

From the outset, the Lady Explorers established control, jumping to a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. They maintained their momentum in the second quarter, extending their lead to 22-8 by halftime.

The third quarter saw Marquette continue to dominate, pushing their advantage to 33-17. The final quarter saw both teams score just four points, concluding the game with Marquette firmly in command.

Kel'C Robinson led the scoring for the Lady Explorers with 14 points, while Delaney Ortman contributed 7 points. Laila Davis and Allie Weiner each added 6 points to the total.

On the other side, Roxana's offense was led by Tatum Shaw, Leah Newton, and Ava Cherry, each scoring 3 points.

