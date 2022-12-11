ALTON - Senior Brody Hendricks plays volleyball and soccer at Marquette Catholic High School. He loves both sports, but he signed his college letter of intent to continue playing soccer at Southwestern Illinois College Thursday afternoon with his family and friends in attendance.

Brody will join longtime friends Charlie Fahnestock and Myles Paniagua who signed to play soccer at SWIC a couple of weeks ago. He'll also be with Brayden Zyung and Joe Aiello from Civic Memorial, who he's played club soccer with most of his life.

"It feels really good to stay close to them," Brody said about being able to stick with his friends.

When talking with SWIC head coach Lindsay Eversmeyer, she said she loves bringing a ton of chemistry to the college's program.

"Lindsay looked like a great coach, she knew what she was doing," Brody said. "I toured SWIC, thought I liked it, and just went from there," he added.

He plans to study business but is unsure of a major at this time.

Brody said that trying to play collegiate soccer only really became an idea during his junior year. It's not necessarily something he's planned for a long time, but the pieces fit.

Being on the backline, Brody isn't known for scoring goals, but he did snag a couple in his senior season and also assisted on another. He was a key part of Marquette's defense the past few years.

"He's 'Mr. Consistency back there," Marquette boys soccer head coach Brian Hoener said about Brody.

"He makes good decisions, plays hard, communicates well, and reads the game well. You know what you're going to get game in and game out with him and that's what you want from your back line."

Brody said that he looks forward to meeting new people and being able to stay close to home at SWIC. Although he plans to stay on campus still because it's the school is close to an hour away.

He'll miss seeing the friends he's made every day at Marquette.

