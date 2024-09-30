ALTON - Arista Bunn, a junior at Marquette Catholic, is being recognized for her outstanding achievements in volleyball. With a career spanning 11 years, Bunn has been a varsity starter since her freshman year and currently ranks second in her conference in assists. She also leads her team in service points and assists, showcasing her skill and dedication to the sport.

Bunn is a Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of The Month for the Explorers.

"My parents, Alicia and Steve Bunn, were both successful college athletes who always push me to do my best both on and off the court," Bunn said. She also credits her sister, Adira Bunn, as a constant source of support and her best friend. Bunn's father has been her personal coach throughout her life, instilling in her the focus and leadership qualities that have contributed to her success. "I spend a lot of time training with my parents in the gym, on the court, and on the track working on my speed," she added.

Rich Eisenauer, her coach, has played a significant role in her development as an athlete. Bunn's dedication to improving her skills is evident through her participation in numerous camps, clinics, and private sessions. Her hard work paid off when she was named to the All-Tournament team at the East Alton Wood River Tournament.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Bunn maintains a 3.75 GPA and is on the Honor Roll. She emphasizes the importance of teamwork in volleyball, noting that it takes everyone on the team to contribute to each win.

"The thing I like most about it is that it's team-oriented. It takes everyone on the team to contribute to each and every win, even my teammates on the bench," she said.

Bunn's involvement in sports has also helped her learn to deal with stress and adversity, skills that will serve her well in her future endeavors. She plans to continue playing volleyball in college and hopes to major in business, with aspirations of going into real estate or starting her own business.

Outside of volleyball, Bunn enjoys singing and spending time with her friends. As she looks forward to her senior year, she remains uncommitted to a specific college but is determined to pursue her passion for volleyball and business.

