ALTON - Marquette Catholic High School will retire 1989 graduate Craig Hentrich’s #15 in a ceremony on February 12 in the MCHS gymnasium.

The event will take place at 7:00 pm, prior to the Marquette boys’ varsity basketball game against the Roxana Shells.

“Craig was an All American when he was at Marquette. He went on to great success at the University of Notre Dame and, as a Super Bowl Champion, is our most accomplished professional athlete. For such a remarkable career, he deserves this special recognition,” said Michael Slaughter, principal of MCHS.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hentrich retired in 2009 after 17 years in the NFL, the highlight of which was winning a Super Bowl Championship in 1996 while with the Green Bay Packers. In 1998 and 2003 he was selected as an All Pro and invited to the Pro Bowl, designations reserved for the best players at their position. He also holds the designation as the most successful punter and place kicker in the history of Notre Dame, where he holds the school record with a career 44.1 yard punting average and is the second all-time leading scorer in Notre Dame history with 294 career points. At Marquette, Hentrich was the most highly recruited high school kicker in the country and was named a USA Today All American in his senior season.

“Craig was also a very good student when he was here. As a school that prepares our students to graduate from college, we are proud that he earned a degree from Notre Dame in the four years he was there” Slaughter said. “This will be a great night for the Marquette family and we look forward to seeing Craig, his family, former coaches and teammates”.

The majority of available tickets to the Marquette basketball game will be allotted to current parents, students and alumni. Details regarding the limited number of remaining tickets will be released by the school at a later date.

More like this: