Marquette senior Carson Jones tees it up during a tournament played earlier this season at Belk Park. (photo by Brad Piros)

TAYLORVILLE – Marquette Catholic senior Carson Jones was the only golfer to break par, firing in a 3-under par 69 at Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional at Lakeshore Golf Course.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jones started his round on hole one with his only blemish being bogey on hole seven. He got hot on the back nine, though, birdying holes 10, 11, 13, and 15 to get to three under.

He paced the Explorers to third place at the regional, qualifying them for the Highland Sectional on Monday, October 6, at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

The Highland Bulldogs had four golfers in the top five with scores of 72 from freshman Eli Lucas, 74 from senior Kyler Koerkenmeier, and matching 77s from seniors Noah Cooper and Nolan Houchins, adding up to an even 300 to win the regional.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chatham Glenwood was second at 316, and Marquette third at 318. The Explorers were miles ahead of fourth-place Taylorville, which came in at 342.

Marquette also counted scores from senior Sam Jun (80), junior Hubert Allen (81), and senior Henry Freihoff (88). Jun and Allen finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Andrew Belden fired an 89, and Ethan Dempsey shot 95 to round out the six-man group for Marquette.

The Jerseyville Panthers finished in fifth place as a team, scoring 346, but three of their golfers still advanced to the sectional individually.

Senior Caden Klunk shot 83 while juniors Michael Roberts and Isaac Hackethal shot 85 and 86, respectively.

Civic Memorial was seventh as a team at 362. The Eagles will be represented by junior Logan Robinson moving forward, who shot 84 at Wednesday’s regional.

More like this:

Explorers Narrowly Win GMC Boys Title Over Althoff and McGivney
Sep 24, 2025
Explorers Top Alton For Boys Golf ‘City Championship’
3 days ago
Edwardsville Second At Quincy Regional – Shaw, Cooper Finish Top 10
Today
Johnson, Tigers Take Down Girls Golf Regional Title Over O’Fallon
Yesterday
Girls Golf Round-Up: Johnson Takes O’Fallon Invite, Hyten Third; Marquette Wins Seven School Event
Sep 10, 2025

 