Marquette Catholic High School will take on Salem Community High School at Busch Stadium on Sunday May 1st. The Marquette game will immediately follow the Cardinals vs. Nationals game played at 1:15pm.

Marquette is selling 100 level tickets that are normally $61 for $27. Purchase of Cardinal tickets includes entry for the Marquette game. Specifically, these tickets are in Sections 128, 129, 130, 132 and 133. Tickets can be purchased online at www.marquettecatholic.org/cardinals and then picked up at the school in the Development Office. Tickets can also be purchased by cash or check in the Development Office Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00am and 3:00pm. Tickets must be paid for at time of pick up.

This opportunity benefits Marquette Catholic High School athletics. Please contact Mary Hough in the MCHS Development Office at (618) 463-0585 ext. 1 with any questions.

